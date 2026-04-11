Record turnout in Assam: Women participation in Assembly elections at 86.5%

Assam recorded its highest voter turnout in Thursday’s single-phase Assembly elections, with women voters leading a record participation.

According to official data released on Friday, the overall turnout stood at 85.91 per cent, though it is expected to rise after the Election Commission ordered repolling at a booth in Babyland High English School under the Karimganj North Assembly constituency in Sribhumi district.

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The previous highest turnout was 84.67 per cent in the 2016 Assembly polls, when the BJP-led alliance came to power in the state for the first time, dislodging the Congress. The turnout dipped to 82.42 per cent in 2021, though the BJP-led alliance retained power.

The first Assembly elections in 1951 had recorded a turnout of 47.54 per cent.

Women voters recorded a turnout of 86.50 per cent this year, surpassing the previous high of 84.67 per cent in 2016. The figure had dropped to 82.01 per cent in 2021.

Male voter turnout stood at 84.33 per cent in 2016, 81.69 per cent in 2021, and 85.33 per cent in 2026.

This marks the fifth consecutive election in the state with turnout crossing the 80 per cent mark, covering the Assembly polls of 2016, 2021 and 2026, and the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 and 2024.

A total of 2,50,54,463 voters will decide the fate of 722 candidates.

The electorate comprises 1,25,31,552 male voters, 1,25,22,593 female voters, and 318 transgender voters. There are also 63,423 service

voters.

Political analyst Rajan Pandey said higher turnout has traditionally been associated with anti-incumbency, but recent elections, including the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh (2023) and Bihar (2025), have seen ruling parties retain power despite high turnout. “Therefore, a higher turnout does not necessarily suggest anti-incumbency,” he said.

On the record participation of women, Pandey said it could favour the incumbent BJP, particularly chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has focused on women-centric schemes.

Sarma has actively courted women voters through initiatives such as Orunodoi and the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. In the run-up to the polls, financial assistance of ₹9,000 and ₹10,000 was transferred to around 40 lakh women beneficiaries.

The BJP is banking on its beneficiary outreach, development agenda and infiltration planks to win the polls.

However, the high turnout has left both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress confident of a convincing victory.

Repolling at the Karimganj North booth in Barak Valley will be held on Saturday from 7am to 5pm following allegations of rigging by miscreants inside the polling station.