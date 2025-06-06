Rain, landslides continue to batter Northeast: Over 5 lakh affected, at least 36 dead

1 8 People wade through a waterlogged road during rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam, Friday, May 30, 2025. PTI picture

The flood situation in the Northeast remains grim as incessant rainfall continues to cause mayhem across several states. The total death toll from floods and landslides triggered by the downpour over the past few days has now peaked to 36, with over 5.5 lakh people affected across the region, according to PTI.

With landslides also killing two more people in Arunachal Pradesh late Monday (June 2) night, the death toll due to rain-induced disasters across the northeastern states has reached 47. There have been 17 deaths in Assam, five of them in landslides in and around Guwahati, followed by 12 in Arunachal Pradesh, six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, two in Tripura, and one in Nagaland.

2 8 Villagers being shifted to a safer place from a flood-affected area at Bura Mayang in Morigaon district, Assam, Friday, June 6, 2025. PTI picture

Assam is the worst-hit with over 5.35 lakh affected across 22 districts. Fifteen rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Barak and Subansiri, were flowing above danger levels at multiple locations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in 18 districts of the state for Friday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said Sribhumi, Cachar and Nagaon districts were amongst the worst affected. Over 31,000 people have taken shelter in 165 relief camps, and the deluge has also destroyed crops across 12,610 hectares and killed 94 animals in the last 24 hours.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited flood-hit areas in Lakhimpur district, blamed the release of water from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited's (NEEPCO) Ranganadi Dam in upstream Arunachal Pradesh for worsening the flood situation.

"If NEEPCO reserves a large quantity of water and then releases it together, it becomes a kind of 'water bomb'," Sarma said. He announced temporary and post-monsoon restoration of breached embankments and assured residents of all necessary assistance.

3 8 In this image by @ITBP_official via X on June 2, 2025, ITBP personnel trek through tough terrain to deliver food supplies to stranded civilians at Tachor Potu, NH-13, Arunachal Pradesh, following heavy rains triggered landslides in the state. PTI picture

In Arunachal Pradesh, the toll climbed to 10 after one more death was reported from Lohit district. Over 900 people in 23 districts have been affected by floods and landslides, with rivers in spate across West Kameng, Dibang Valley, Papum Pare and other districts. Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) expressed condolences and urged people to remain alert in vulnerable zones.

Altogether, 481 houses were damaged across the state, and 432 livestock deaths were reported, including 335 poultry and 97 animals so far.

Popular tourist spots such as Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing River in Changland have been submerged by floodwaters.

Damage to hostels, staff quarters, water tanks and other infrastructure in the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Balinong under the Kharsang Circle was reported, the officials said.

The swollen Noa-Dehing river has caused damage to agricultural and horticultural fields in the Dharmapur block under the Namphai circle, they said.

4 8 In the screengrab via @KirenRijiju on X on June 1 2025, a man crosses a traditional hanging bridge amid heavy monsoon rains in Anjaw district, near the tri-junction of India, China, and Myanmar. PTI picture

Relief and rescue efforts are underway with support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police and volunteers.

Seeing the situation in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Himanta, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla. PM Modi has assured all the help and support to combat the situation.

Himanta Sarma took to X and wrote that PM Modi called him to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. He added, "I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government."

5 8 Rescue and relief work underway after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Aizawl, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. PTI picture

In Mizoram, all schools were shut on Monday as heavy rain led to landslides, mudslides and waterlogging. At least five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have died since May 24 due to rain-related incidents. Earlier, educational institutions were closed on May 29 and 30 as a precaution.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution in their water usage and make use of most of the available rainwater.

The data released by the state emergency operation centre of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said that landslides, landslides or mudslides were reported in 769 locations till Thursday (June 5).

A total of 272 houses have collapsed or have been damaged due to rain and landslides, the date said.

6 8 In this image released by @NBirenSingh via X on June 4, 2025, a flood-affected area at Heingang, in Manipur. PTI picture

Manipur is also reeling from severe floods, with over 19,800 people affected and more than 3,000 houses damaged across the state. Major rivers, including the Imphal and Iril, have breached their banks at several points, submerging nearby residential areas and agricultural land.

The flood has affected over 1.65 lakh people and damaged 35,242 houses across the state. The overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation, they added.

7 8 People walk past debris and damaged items in the aftermath of rain-triggered floods, at Khurai Heikrumakhong area, in Imphal East district, Manipur, Thursday, June 5, 2025. PTI picture

So far, 4,097 people have been rescued and given shelter in 78 relief camps, officials said.

A 57-year-old man was killed after being swept away by a river in the Imphal West district on Tuesday.

The rain has damaged crops on 115.59 hectare, officials said.

Tripura, meanwhile, saw some improvement in the flood situation on Monday with reduced rainfall and receding river levels. However, over 10,000 people continued to stay in 66 relief camps across the state, officials said. West Tripura accounted for the maximum number of displaced families.

8 8 An aerial view of the swollen Haora river due to heavy rainfall, in Agartala, Tripura, Sunday, June 1, 2025. Incessant rain caused massive inundation across Tripura with the state's capital Agartala witnessing a record rainfall of around 200 mm in just three hours, officials said on Sunday. PTI picture

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Northeast India over the next seven days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on June 3, with chances of isolated heavy showers continuing over the following 24 hours, the weather office added.

With input from agencies