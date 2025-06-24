Manipur: Crackdown in 8 districts leads to seizure of 24+ firearms, explosives, ‘war-like stores’

In a series of intelligence-based joint operations led by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps supported by Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF has led to the arrest of 17 militant cadres across Manipur’s hill and valley districts between June 16 and June 22, 2025.

The operations, conducted across Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East, and Imphal West, led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and explosives, including three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 24 weapons ranging from automatic rifles to pistols and mortars, grenades, ammunition, and other “war-like stores”.

1 4 Picture: X/@Spearcorps

The military confirmed that arrested cadres and seized items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

On Sunday, security forces arrested four members of the proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), or PREPAK (PRO), from different locations in Imphal East district. The militants, identified as Thingbaijam Philip Singh, Lourembam Kumar Meitei, Laishram Haridas, and Yumnam Akash Singh, were arrested following actionable intelligence, according to a police statement.

2 4

Following their arrest, police launched a search operation in the Kalika foothills of Imphal East district, leading to the recovery of a substantial arms cache. Recovered items included self-loading rifles, machine guns and modified .303 sniper rifle alongside cartridges, grenades and detonators.

3 4 Picture: X/@Spearcorps

On Saturday, a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) was arrested in Imphal West district. The militant, identified as Yanglem Sadananda Singh (26), was allegedly involved in extortion activities. Authorities recovered 19 extortion-related ‘demand letters’ from his possession, according to a police statement.

The crackdown continued across other parts of Manipur with security forces conducting focused search operations based on field intelligence.

4 4 Picture: X/@Spearcorps

The state government has not issued any official statement regarding the operations yet.

The recent wave of arrests and recoveries comes amid sustained ethnic unrest and violence in Manipur since May 2023, which has led to a breakdown in law and order across several districts.

Clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, proliferation of armed groups, and increased militarisation of hill and valley regions have pushed state and central security agencies into a prolonged counter-insurgency posture in Manipur.

The Lok Sabha, in April adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur with members across party lines supporting the decision.