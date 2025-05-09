Pahalgam terror attack: 'Defending Pakistan in Indian soil', 48 arrested in Assam, says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Three more persons have been apprehended in Assam on Friday for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil", following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of arrests to 48 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The arrested are Arif Rehman and Abubin Meraz Uddin SK from Dhubri district and Nasim Uddin Laskar from Cachar, the chief minister posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

''Update on crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. So far 48 anti-nationals have been arrested for their treachery'', he said.

The chief minister had earlier this week said at a press conference here that the National Security Act (NSA) will be clamped on certain people arrested, but not on all.

Some have already apologised and said that they will not do it again, he said.

There will be categorisation of the arrested persons as some are habitual offenders, while some have done for publicity, Sarma said.

"There is another category with left leanings who have done it for political reasons. A committee will take the decision on whom NSA will be imposed and it is not going to be a political decision," he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sarma had also threatened to break the legs of those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck at Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.