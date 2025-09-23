NE development & GST on Arunachal menu as PM Modi unveils Rs 5,100 crore projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his whirlwind visit to the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, underscored the development his government has carried out in the Northeast since 2014 and also drew attention to the benefits of the "next-generation" GST reforms.

From Arunachal Pradesh, he travelled to Tripura to inaugurate the redeveloped 524-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple Complex, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths.

In an open letter to the nation on the GST reforms released on Monday afternoon on his X handle, Modi said the changes would boost savings and directly benefit every section of society — be it farmers, women, youth, poor, the middle class, traders or micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

While laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects across sectors, including power, connectivity, tourism and health, in Itanagar, Modi said it reflected the double benefit of having the same government in Delhi and in the state. The projects are worth over ₹5,100 crore.

He said that despite the state being abundantly blessed with nature and hardworking citizens, those who governed from Delhi earlier "consistently neglected Arunachal". He slammed a few political parties, naming the Congress, for their mindset that Arunachal, with its small population and only two Lok Sabha seats, "did not warrant their attention".

This approach caused significant harm to Arunachal and the entire Northeast, which was left far behind in the development journey, Modi said, adding that the region had become central to growth priorities post-2014 after the BJP-led NDA came to power.

The budget for the region’s development was increased manifold and last-mile connectivity and delivery were made hallmarks of the administration, Modi said, asserting that governance would no longer be confined to Delhi.

Earlier, Union ministers would visit the Northeast only once in two to three months, but under his watch, they had come to the region over 800 times since 2014, Modi said, adding that he himself had made 70 trips.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydro power projects in Itanagar — the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186MW). These projects, having an estimated cost of over ₹3,700 crore, are being developed by NEEPCO in a joint venture with the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Modi said the two new electricity projects would strengthen Arunachal's position as a power producer, generate employment for thousands of youths and provide affordable electricity for developmental activities.

He also laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang. Located at 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the centre will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

Infrastructure like the Sela Tunnel, which was once considered impossible, has now become a symbol of Arunachal’s progress, Modi said. The Centre is working to establish heliports in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, integrating these regions under the UDAN scheme, he said.

GST gains

Modi acknowledged the large presence of women at the meeting and emphasised that the benefits of the next-generation GST rolled out from Monday would significantly impact them.

Building a home, purchasing a scooter or bike, dining out and travelling have all become more affordable, and the "GST Savings Festival" will be a memorable milestone for the people, Modi said.

He said households would get substantial relief in their monthly budget with essential items such as kitchen supplies, educational materials for children, and footwear and clothing becoming more affordable.