MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 December 2025

Meghalaya invests Rs 25 crore to strengthen HIV/AIDS testing, treatment and community programs

State aims to become HIV-free in five years as rising cases and substance abuse drive infections while Assam reports high prevalence linked to injecting drug use

Umanand Jaiswal Published 02.12.25, 07:12 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The Meghalaya government is scaling up its fight against HIV/AIDS with a plan to invest 25 crore over five years to strengthen testing and treatment facilities and expand community outreach programmes.

State health minister Wailadmiki Shylla announced the initiative in Shillong on
World AIDS Day, observed on December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya has set an ambitious target of making the state HIV-free within five years, but the rising number of cases has become a major concern. Around 9,000 people have tested positive so far, including 500 children. The state records nearly 900 new detections annually, with East Jaintia Hills reporting the highest incidence. Substance abuse continues to be a key driver of transmission.

In neighbouring Assam, the HIV estimation report 2025 indicates that 33,174 people are currently living with HIV, while India’s estimated figure stands at 25,61,161. Assam is projected to report 1,757 new infections in 2024–25.

District-wise, Nagaon has the highest estimated number of people living with HIV at 4,622, followed by Kamrup Metro (3,938), Cachar (3,646), Sribhumi (2,522), Kamrup (1,732), Sonitpur (1,021), Golaghat (1,013), Dhubri (1,003) and Jorhat (1,001).

Between April and October 2025, Kamrup Metro reported the highest number of fresh detections at 824, followed by Nagaon (464), Sonitpur (332), Cachar (316), Tinsukia (245), Dibrugarh (183), Karbi Anglong (170), Jorhat (167), Barpeta (164), Kamrup (155), Lakhimpur (134), Golaghat (111), Dhubri (109) and Sribhumi (106).

Mission Director, NHM Assam, Dr Lakshmanan S. said: “The fight against HIV is never-ending. The rise in injecting drug users is alarming, and over 60 per cent of HIV cases in Assam are linked to injecting drug use.”

RELATED TOPICS

Meghalaya Government HIV HIV AIDS
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi tag on Bengal Muslims: Murshidabad traders given 72 hours to leave Odisha

The deadline, allegedly issued by the local Odagaon police station, expired on Monday
Booth-level officers under the banner of ‘BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee’ stage a protest over alleged excessive workload during the ongoing SIR, outside the chief electoral officer’s office in Calcutta on Monday.
Quote left Quote right

Every effort has been made to ensure no eligible elector is excluded from the electoral rolls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT