Meghalaya invests Rs 25 crore to strengthen HIV/AIDS testing, treatment and community programs

The Meghalaya government is scaling up its fight against HIV/AIDS with a plan to invest ₹25 crore over five years to strengthen testing and treatment facilities and expand community outreach programmes.

State health minister Wailadmiki Shylla announced the initiative in Shillong on

World AIDS Day, observed on December 1.

Meghalaya has set an ambitious target of making the state HIV-free within five years, but the rising number of cases has become a major concern. Around 9,000 people have tested positive so far, including 500 children. The state records nearly 900 new detections annually, with East Jaintia Hills reporting the highest incidence. Substance abuse continues to be a key driver of transmission.

In neighbouring Assam, the HIV estimation report 2025 indicates that 33,174 people are currently living with HIV, while India’s estimated figure stands at 25,61,161. Assam is projected to report 1,757 new infections in 2024–25.

District-wise, Nagaon has the highest estimated number of people living with HIV at 4,622, followed by Kamrup Metro (3,938), Cachar (3,646), Sribhumi (2,522), Kamrup (1,732), Sonitpur (1,021), Golaghat (1,013), Dhubri (1,003) and Jorhat (1,001).

Between April and October 2025, Kamrup Metro reported the highest number of fresh detections at 824, followed by Nagaon (464), Sonitpur (332), Cachar (316), Tinsukia (245), Dibrugarh (183), Karbi Anglong (170), Jorhat (167), Barpeta (164), Kamrup (155), Lakhimpur (134), Golaghat (111), Dhubri (109) and Sribhumi (106).

Mission Director, NHM Assam, Dr Lakshmanan S. said: “The fight against HIV is never-ending. The rise in injecting drug users is alarming, and over 60 per cent of HIV cases in Assam are linked to injecting drug use.”