IDPs march in Imphal demanding time-bound resettlement, puts pressure on Manipur govt

Hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs), along with members of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), on Monday took out a protest rally in Imphal, demanding from the state government a concrete roadmap for the resettlement of those displaced in the ongoing conflict that began on May 3, 2023.

Heavy security was deployed at key locations to prevent the marchers from reaching their intended destination — the Lok Bhavan (earlier known as Raj Bhavan) in Imphal West district. However, an 11-member delegation — comprising six IDPs and five Cocomi representatives, a leading valley-based civil society organisation — was allowed to meet governor A.K. Bhalla to place their grievances and demands, including time-bound and secure resettlement.

The sustained protest by the IDPs, which began in November, has been backed by the Cocomi.

A Lok Bhavan statement issued on Monday evening said the delegation “shared broad concerns related to the situation of IDPs and raised various issues requiring attention” with the governor, including “matters linked to arrangements in certain areas adjoining the Valley and the Hills”.

According to the statement, the governor said that “steps related to resettlement and rehabilitation are already underway” and that “efforts are being taken to facilitate the safe and gradual return of IDPs”.

The chief secretary and the home commissioner were also present during the interaction. Reports from Imphal said the governor could spell out the government’s plans on the issues raised during the meeting by Tuesday.

Manipur is currently under President’s Rule.

The Meiteis live largely in the Valley, while the Kuki-Zos inhabit the Hills. Both regions have remained out of bounds for each other since the conflict erupted, leaving at least 260 dead and 60,000 displaced.

Monday’s march was taken out by Meitei IDPs living in relief camps in the Imphal Valley.

Urging the government to respond, one IDP asked: “Is this the right way of doing things? We are living in an open jail while you all (officials) are sitting in AC rooms. If you don’t respond, you are losing your own people.”

Tension prevailed at Keishampat Junction where the marchers, who had started from Takhellambam Leikai, were stopped, triggering arguments with security personnel. The situation was resolved amicably after the delegation was allowed to meet the governor.

The protesters raised slogans and carried placards and banners questioning how long they would have to wait for rehabilitation. Some of the placards read: “Resettlement is a right, not a favour”; “Assurances given, responses denied”; “Silence of Raj Bhavan = Betrayal of IDPs”; and “30 memorandums submitted — where is the reply?”

Both the IDPs and the Cocomi reminded the government of its unmet assurance given in July to rehabilitate them by December 31, 2025.

The IDPs have been seeking to return home since the state government decided to organise the 10-day Sangai Festival, a flagship tourism event, from November 21 last year. They staged protests every day during the festival, questioning why they were not allowed to return when the state could host a festival to “project everything is hunky-dory”.

After IDPs in Imphal launched a month-long protest from December 1, the government constituted state and district-level committees “to strengthen ongoing efforts” for rehabilitation and resettlement.