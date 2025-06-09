The Manipur fire just refuses to die down: Shutdown, blockades in Imphal over Meitei leader's arrest

A key Arambai Tenggol leader’s arrest in Imphal for alleged involvement in “criminal activities related to Manipur violence” has fuelled tension and protests, bringing life in the Imphal Valley to a standstill since Saturday night.

Asem Kanan Singh, said to be in his late 40s, was picked up by the security forces late on Saturday evening from Imphal West district, triggering widespread demonstrations in the valley for his unconditional release. He was formally arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

The Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, stepped up the ante by declaring a 10-day shutdown since Saturday night. Protesters tried to storm police stations, and some of them apparently attempted “self-immolation”, on Saturday night.

A bus was torched in Imphal East. Protesters blocked the arterial NH2, which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, by dumping soil in the middle of the highway with a JCB machine in at least three places.

A man removes a structure from burning items after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal

Security forces fired blanks and tear gas shells to disperse mobs on Saturday evening and Sunday. Reports said a few protesters suffered injuries.

Curfew and an Internet suspension was imposed on the five valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, with police bracing for possible attempts to stoke tensions online.



Arrest

A CBI statement on Sunday said the agency had arrested an Arambai Tenggol member from Imphal airport for his alleged involvement in “various criminal activities” relating to the Manipur violence, which erupted on May 3, 2023.

“The trial of the Manipur violence cases have been shifted from Manipur to Guwahati in view of the law and order situation in Manipur,” it added.

“The said arrested member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati and he will be produced before the competent court for police remand. Investigation is continuing.”

Kanan, a former Manipur police head constable, was sacked early this year for his alleged involvement in the violent abduction of a police officer last year, among other charges.

The Manipur police had in February last year accused “members of Arambai Tenggol” of involvement in an “attempt” on the life of a senior police officer and the intimidation of his family in Imphal.

They also accused the radical Meitei group of “assaulting civilians, snatching of vehicles from public/ govt officials... extortion from the common public and businessmen”.

The Arambai Tenggol, however, claims to be a social organisation with the stated objective, among others, of preserving Manipur’s territorial integrity. It has been helping with the rescue and relief operations under way in the flood-hit Imphal Valley.

The organisation’s influence grew as the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos broke out, with the Kuki-Zos demanding a separate administration for the community.

Kuki-Zo organisations have often accused the Arambai Tenggol of participating in and fanning the unrest.

Valley tense

Protesters hit the streets at many places in the valley and blocked roads, prompting the security forces to fire blanks in the air. The Arambai Tenggol’s shutdown call kept markets and businesses closed and vehicles largely off the roads.

“There was no milk in the morning. Vehicles aren’t plying,” an Imphal resident said.

“Stones were thrown at vehicles travelling to the airport. Roads have been blocked at several places with burning tyres and barricades.”

Meira Paibis (women protesters) demonstrated in various localities on Sunday, seeking Kanan’s unconditional release.

Meetings

A group of 25 MLAs from the BJP, NPP and the Congress met governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan over the “current law-and-order situation” and requested him to “help find an amicable solution” to the unrest.

“(The) governor informed the delegation that all necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

One of the MLAs told the media after the meeting that they had heard about four other Arambai Tenggol members being arrested along with Kanan, and wanted the Raj Bhavan to ensure transparency in such matters.

According to the MLA, the governor said Kanan had been arrested not as part of any action against the Arambai Tenggol but in a CBI case, whose details he did not disclose.

Kuki-Zo protest

Kuki-Zo-majority Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, too saw protests over the arrest of a militant leader belonging to one of the 25 insurgent groups involved in a 17-year-old Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the state and central governments.

Tengnoupal witnessed a 24-hour shutdown from Friday afternoon following Thursday’s arrest of Kamginthang Gangte by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged involvement in cases related to the Manipur conflict.

The local MLA submitted a memorandum to the governor over the treatment being handed out to members of the 25 militant groups involved in the pact, citing Gangte’s arrest.

The arrest came amid reports that the Union home ministry would resume formal talks with these militant groups, for the first time since the unrest began, on June 9.

Sources said the meeting would discuss issues relating to the ground rules and the relocation of the SoO camps.

The talks come in the wake of Kuki-Zo organisations and MLAs deciding in May that the SoO groups would represent their community in future talks with the Centre to resolve the Manipur conflict.

Meitei organisations have accused the militant groups involved in the pact of fanning the conflict, and the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution in 2024 for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement.

The agreement, signed in 2008, has been renewed annually since.

The militant groups and the Centre had almost sealed a peace deal that involved the grant of autonomous councils to Kuki-Zo communities, but it got derailed when the unrest broke out.

At least 263 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced in the 25-month-old violence. Now the Kuki-Zos are demanding Union Territory status for the area where they are a majority, with a special legislature.