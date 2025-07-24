Theatre legend Ratan Thiyam dies in Manipur at 77

A leading light of Indian theatre from Manipur, Ratan Thiyam, passed away in an Imphal hospital early on Wednesday.

He was 77, and was ailing for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A multi-faceted personality, Thiyam was hailed for his pathbreaking contributions to Indian theatre, including helping Manipuri theatre gain global acclaim by blending the traditional art form with contemporary contents.

Thiyam was an integral part of the “Theatre of Roots” movement in the seventies, and was widely acclaimed for his plays Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi, Hey Nungshibi Prithivi and Chinglon Mapan Tampak Ama.

He founded the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre in 1976, an important address for theatre artistes and enthusiasts in the state, and took Manipur plays to the US, Japan and Europe, among others.

Thiyam, a noted director and playwright, earned laurels within and outside the country for his contributions to the field of culture, including the Padma Shri in 1989 for his contribution to theatre, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987.

He was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 by the Manipur government during the 54th Statehood Day celebration this year.

Thiyam was born in Bengal’s Nabadwip in 1948 into a family of artistes but he grew up in Imphal.

He graduated from the National School of Drama and went on to become its director later in life and subsequently the chairman.

Known for speaking his mind, Thiyam refused to be part of the ministry of home affairs-constituted peace committee set up in the wake of the ethnic conflict in 2023. He, instead, went on to prod the Centre to show “strong political will” to resolve the conflict.

He had similarly taken a stand in 2001, relinquishing his Padma Shri Award in protest against the Centre’s decision to extend the territorial limits of the ceasefire with the NSCN (Isak-Muivah).

Tributes and condolences started pouring in from within and outside Manipur as soon as the news of the theatre legend’s demise spread.

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla hailed Thiyam’s “invaluable contribution to Manipuri theatre and culture”, which “will always be remembered”.

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said every conversation with the theatre legend “enriched the mind and spirit”.

“During my recent visit to his residence, we discussed the vital importance of preserving Manipur’s rich cultural heritage. He was heartened to learn about the support extended to artists by the state government and advised us to redevelop libraries across the state, a vision we are committed to realizing. His demise is an irreparable loss for the country,” Singh posted on X.

A. Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP from Manipur, said the passing of Thiyam was a “terrible loss” as he was “an embodiment of our culture and struggle”.

“It’s a great personal loss for me as well.... Besides the images, thoughts and emotions that his plays embody, I will never forget the pain he has shared with me as he confronts the present condition of his beloved Manipur! The agony that he felt could only come from a patriot! We’ll miss you Oja,” Bimol shared on X.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was also among those who paid glowing triutes to Thiyam and his craft to shed light on his other laudable traits.

“One of India’s greatest cultural figures, Ratan Thiyam, has just passed away in Imphal, “ Ramesh posted on X. “Primarily a theatre personality, he also made major contributions in painting, music and as a playwright,” he added.

“He was rooted in the rich cultures of his beloved Manipur but earned a name for himself both nationally and internationally. A man of strong political convictions, he was anchored in the finest of liberal, pluralistic, and secular Indian traditions. He was bold and fearless till the very end, agonising over the fate that had befallen his lovely state,” Ramesh said in glowing tribute capturing the essence of the man and genius.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said Thiyam was a visionary who redefined Indian theatre by blending contemporary form with the cultural soul of Manipur.

“Through his art, he not only elevated the cultural identity of his homeland but left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian performing arts. His legacy will continue to inspire,” Sangma said.

Additional reporting by PTI