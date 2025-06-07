Biren calls for forest restoration: Ex-CM of Manipur defends drive against poppy cultivation

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Friday defended his sustained drive against illegal poppy cultivation as a part of his government’s war on drugs.

“Now let’s be serious, even national media has confirmed the deforestation through satellite imagery. Many people didn’t believe the state government’s claims. But the facts speak for themselves. From 2017 to 2025, the state government has destroyed over 18,000 hectares of illegal poppy plantations — a massive effort to combat drug trafficking and prevent deforestation,” Singh posted on X.

Singh was referring to media reports on satellite-based findings by Suhora Technologies revealing the loss of 21,100 hectares of forest in Manipur between 2021 and 2025. Of this, 17,800 hectares were lost in 2024 alone because of shifting cultivation, infrastructure projects, drug crop plantation and illegal logging.

Poppy plant is used to produce opium, a narcotic which has a huge market.

Singh said: “Please take a look at the official government data on poppy and cannabis destruction since 2017. What we need now is mass afforestation. The time to act is now. Let’s join hands and restore our forests.”

Singh had resigned as the chief minister on February 9 following resentment within the BJP over his handling of the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Manipur is currently under President’s rule with the Assembly in suspended animation.

Singh also reshared a post by journalist Y. Rupachandra: “Solution to Manipur problem should begin with addressing the core issues, one of which is a clear and present danger. The recent floods both in the plains and hills cannot be divested from massive deforestation and poppy plantations.”

Manipur has been hit by heavy rainfall-induced flood, which many organisations in Imphal Valley attribute to the deforestation in the hills.

On Thursday, Singh had said: “I have been targeted for destroying poppy plantations and for protecting reserves and protected forests in Manipur. Wake up before it is too late.”

Militants arrested

Security forces arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, police said

on Friday.

Three active cadres of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were apprehended from Ghari Makha Leikai in Imphal West District on Thursday, while four members of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Army were nabbed from Taothong Khunou and Bishnupur, the police said.

Besides, one active cadre of the PREPAK (Pro) was also arrested from Wangoo Ahallup Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur on Thursday, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from some of the militants, including pistols and bullets.

Additional reporting by PTI