Mobile trauma care units for AIIMS Bhubaneswar to boost disaster response

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received three BHISHM cubes – portable, modular trauma care kits designed to provide quick medical support during disasters.

Developed by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in collaboration with the ministry of defence, the cubes are aimed at strengthening emergency response and saving lives during the critical golden hour.

BHISHM — Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri – is designed to provide immediate trauma care to up to 200 disaster victims. Each set includes 338 essential items such as ayurvedic medicines, surgical tools, and portable diagnostic equipment.

Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, said: “This is a noble integration of technology and humanitarian spirit. BHISHM cubes enable life-saving treatment within the critical golden hour, preventing the loss of precious lives during disasters.”

A team from the Union health ministry held a hands-on training session at AIIMS for doctors, nurses and disaster response teams to ensure smooth deployment and use of the kits during emergencies.

Each BHISHM cube is packed into 66 lightweight aluminium modules, each under 20kg, that can be transported and set up within two hours, significantly faster than the traditional 12-hour setup. The kit includes trauma life support tools, portable X-ray and ultrasound machines, refrigeration units for temperature-sensitive medicines, generator-powered workstations, temporary accommodation for staff and a fully functional operation theatre.

“In disaster zones, time is life. BHISHM Cubes bridge the gap between rescue and treatment, ensuring last-mile medical support,” said Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Dr Tanmoy Roy, the chief innovator of the cube and former chief surgeon to the Indian Armed Forces.

The training session also saw participation from officials and medical professionals from the NDRF and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). The cubes are already in use by the Indian Army and the Air Force in high-altitude regions and have also been deployed in countries like Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and Myanmar.