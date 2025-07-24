MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 July 2025

Mobile trauma care units for AIIMS Bhubaneswar to boost disaster response

BHISHM — Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri – is designed to provide immediate trauma care to up to 200 disaster victims

Subhashish Mohanty Published 24.07.25, 09:29 AM
Officials during the inaugauration of the BHISHM cubes at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

Officials during the inaugauration of the BHISHM cubes at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Wednesday File picture

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has received three BHISHM cubes – portable, modular trauma care kits designed to provide quick medical support during disasters.

Developed by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in collaboration with the ministry of defence, the cubes are aimed at strengthening emergency response and saving lives during the critical golden hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHISHM — Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri – is designed to provide immediate trauma care to up to 200 disaster victims. Each set includes 338 essential items such as ayurvedic medicines, surgical tools, and portable diagnostic equipment.

Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, said: “This is a noble integration of technology and humanitarian spirit. BHISHM cubes enable life-saving treatment within the critical golden hour, preventing the loss of precious lives during disasters.”

A team from the Union health ministry held a hands-on training session at AIIMS for doctors, nurses and disaster response teams to ensure smooth deployment and use of the kits during emergencies.

Each BHISHM cube is packed into 66 lightweight aluminium modules, each under 20kg, that can be transported and set up within two hours, significantly faster than the traditional 12-hour setup. The kit includes trauma life support tools, portable X-ray and ultrasound machines, refrigeration units for temperature-sensitive medicines, generator-powered workstations, temporary accommodation for staff and a fully functional operation theatre.

“In disaster zones, time is life. BHISHM Cubes bridge the gap between rescue and treatment, ensuring last-mile medical support,” said Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Dr Tanmoy Roy, the chief innovator of the cube and former chief surgeon to the Indian Armed Forces.

The training session also saw participation from officials and medical professionals from the NDRF and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA). The cubes are already in use by the Indian Army and the Air Force in high-altitude regions and have also been deployed in countries like Sri Lanka, Ukraine, and Myanmar.

RELATED TOPICS

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Disaster Management
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to resume tourist visas for China, bid to contain possible political backlash

The announcement was made by the Indian embassy in China only in Mandarin with a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo in an attempt to contain a possible political backlash
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Trump claimed 25 times he got the ceasefire done. But Modi has not responded even once

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT