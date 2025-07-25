Manipur observes daylong state mourning as mark of respect to theatre legend Ratan Thiyam

Manipur on Thursday observed a daylong state mourning as a mark of respect to theatre legend Ratan Thiyam, who passed away at an Imphal Hospital early on Wednesday.

The state government had declared the state mourning on Wednesday. An order issued by the general administration department had said the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state and there will be “no official entertainment on the day of the State mourning...”

Thiyam’s fans and admirers visited his residence in Imphal West, and the Chorus Repertory Theatre, which he founded in 1976, to pay their last respect to the artiste on Thursday.

There was a huge turnout at his cremation on Wednesday evening.

Tributes continued to pour in for the Padma Shri and Sahitya Natak Akademi awardee from Manipur.

Sonal Mansingh, a celebrated Indian classical dancer, Padma Vibhushan Awardee and a Rajya Sabha member, was among those who paid glowing tributes to Thiyam.

“#RatanThiyam entered the theatre world like a meteor, changed the usual style of drama production & presented an integrated approach of Natya. He brought Manipur’s dance & music into focus,” she posted on X.

The state government, in its condolence message on Wednesday, had described Thiyam as a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur.