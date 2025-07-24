Nagaland on alert over possible influx after Assam's eviction drive near border

The Nagaland government has issued an advisory to all deputy commissioners to take “proactive measures” against any possible influx of displaced people due to the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants in neighbouring Assam.

The trigger for the advisory is the announcement by the Assam government of clearing about 3,000 bighas of “encroached” forest land in Uriamghat under Golaghat district next week, barring last-minute change.

Uriamghat borders Nagaland.

“In view of the eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the government of Assam, there is apprehension/risk that some displaced individuals may attempt to cross into our state. In this regard, all deputy commissioners are hereby directed to heighten vigilance and take proactive measures to prevent any potential influx of illegal immigrants within your respective jurisdiction,” the advisory issued by the office of the commissioner, Nagaland, on Monday said.

The advisory also said: “This proactive approach is crucial for maintaining law & order and for safeguarding the demographic integrity of our state (Nagaland).”

Copies of the advisory were marked to all deputy commissioners, home commissioner and the deputy secretary to the chief secretary. Nagaland has 17 districts and seven of these border Assam.

“Eviction notice have been served to the illegal settlers. Golaghat district administration is also formally coordinating with adjacent Nagaland districts over the upcoming eviction drive to ensure a smooth operation. People have started moving from the area,” a source said.

After the clash between illegal settlers and security personnel in the Paikan forest area under Goalpara district, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said last week: “We are preparing for the next eviction drive in Uriamghat (Golaghat district). Such provocation (Paikan clash) will not deter us. We will respond to those involved through the law of the land.”

The clash took place after an eviction drive was carried out in Paikan on July 12.

Sarma had said on Friday that around 3,000 bighas of forest land have been cleared by encroachers for betel nut and leaf plantation in Uriamghat.

“A forest area which was full of segun and sal trees have been replaced by betel nut cultivation. Each encroacher have grabbed upto 200-300 bighas of land for betel nut cultivation. 3,000 bighas have been encroached according to a drone survey,” the chief minister had said.