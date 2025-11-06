ITLF condemns killing of Kuki cadres in Manipur, says action reflects misuse of power in hills

A leading Kuki-Zo organisation has condemned the killing of four cadres of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) by security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Tuesday, while asserting their “sacrifices will continue to inspire their collective struggle” for political recognition and lasting peace for the community.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), in a statement issued on Wednesday, asserted that “the UKNA is not a terrorist organisation, nor has it ever acted against the interests of the Indian nation or its security forces”.

It said: “Like other Kuki-Zo armed groups, UKNA has been part of the ongoing struggle for our people’s right to self-governance within the framework of India. To target them in this manner is not only unjustified, but also reflects the continued misuse of power by the security forces in the hills of Manipur.”

While mourning the “tragic loss of four of our brave sons”, the Churachandpur-based ITLF said: “Whether they were village volunteers or members of an armed group, they were all driven by the same aspiration: the pursuit of justice and the demand for a separate administration where our people can live in peace and dignity.”

“Their untimely deaths will not be in vain. ITLF reaffirms that their sacrifices will continue to inspire our collective struggle for political recognition and lasting peace for the Kuki-Zo people,” it added.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kukis in Manipur, in a statement issued on Tuesday condemning the encounter, had said that they “remain committed to dialogue and cooperation with the Centre to find an enduring and honourable resolution for our people” but “continued targeted actions against our community severely undermine trust and jeopardise peace efforts”.

A statement from UKNA on Tuesday also supported the cause of the Kuki-Zo community, asserting the outfit stands for a separate administration from Manipur and will surrender themselves once the separate administration (UT) demand is fulfilled.

As a mark of solidaritty, the ITLF has also called a shutdown in Churachandpur town from 12pm on Thursday “until the burial ceremony of the killed cadres is completed at the KKL Cemetery”.