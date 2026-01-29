India submits Meghalaya’s living root bridges nomination to Unesco World Heritage list

India has submitted the nomination dossier of Meghalaya’s living root bridges to UNESCO in Paris for consideration for inclusion in the World Heritage List for 2026–27, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

According to a statement, India’s Ambassador to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, handed over the dossier to UNESCO World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Assomo Eloundou.

“We are hopeful that the living root bridges will be inscribed this year, ensuring that the indigenous communities, the true guardians of this living heritage, receive the global recognition they so richly deserve,” Sangma said on X.

While submitting the dossier, Sharma, who is also the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Meghalaya chief minister for their support to the nomination, the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO said.

Sharma also acknowledged the contribution of Meghalaya Principal Secretary Frederick Kharkongor, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, experts and local communities in safeguarding the site and preparing the nomination.

The nominated property, located across the southern slopes of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills in the northeastern state, represents a living cultural landscape shaped over centuries by the indigenous Khasi and Jaintia communities.

“The landscape reflects a deep-rooted and harmonious relationship between people, nature and spirituality, embodied in traditional systems of land use, governance and ecological stewardship,” the statement said.

The statement added that the indigenous worldview shaping the cultural landscape is rooted in principles of respect, reciprocity and responsibility towards Mei Ramew (Mother Earth).

“The submission of this nomination underscores India's commitment to recognising and preserving living cultural traditions and indigenous knowledge systems, and to advancing global heritage conservation efforts through UNESCO,” it said.