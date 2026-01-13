Inside Vande Bharat sleeper train set to roll out on Howrah–Guwahati route

Indian Railways is set to introduce its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Howrah–Guwahati route, marking an expansion of the semi high-speed Vande Bharat network into long-distance overnight travel.

The new service, expected to be inaugurated in mid-January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will connect Howrah with Kamakhya near Guwahati, covering a distance of nearly 960 km.

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat trains that operate as daytime chair car services, the sleeper version has been designed for night journeys.

The train will have 16 fully air-conditioned coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one AC first-class coach, with a total passenger capacity of over 800.

Fare details released by the Indian Railways indicate a premium pricing structure. For the full journey between Howrah and Kamakhya, tickets are priced at Rs 2,299 for AC three-tier, Rs 2,970 for AC two-tier and Rs 3,640 for first class, excluding applicable taxes.

Shorter journeys on the route will also attract fixed fares, with a minimum chargeable distance of 400 km, even if passengers travel less.

The train has been designed for a maximum speed of 180 km per hour, though operational speeds will depend on track conditions. It is expected to halt at key stations, including Malda Town and New Jalpaiguri, adding more services to overnight connectivity between eastern and northeastern India.

The sleeper Vande Bharat comes equipped with features such as bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, CCTV surveillance, onboard passenger information systems and the KAVACH anti-collision safety technology. The Railways claim to have introduced improved suspension, charging points, personal reading lights and Divyang-friendly facilities, which are also part of the design, with first-class coaches offering shower facilities.

