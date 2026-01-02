Zubeen Garg family announces trust to carry forward singer’s vision and legacy

The family of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Friday announced that they will set up a trust in his name to carry forward his vision and work for society.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Guwahati by the singer’s wife Garima Garg and his sister Palmee Borthakur.

"We have decided to set up a trust in the name of Zubeen Garg after consultation with our family members, relatives, well-wishers, and people from different walks of life who were associated with him," Garima said.

Members of the Zubeen Fan Club will also work closely with the trust, she added.

Garima said the family property in the Kharghuli area of the city will be donated to the trust, which will operate from the premises.

"The trust will work on issues close to Zubeen's heart, including nature conservation and promoting young talent. It will also take steps for scientific preservation of intellectual property rights of his creations, and have a dedicated research wing that will deal with his life and works," she said.

According to the family, the trust will collaborate with the Kalaguru Artists Foundation, founded by Garg, in social and cultural fields, and with Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy, named after the singer’s deceased sister, to undertake initiatives for the new generation.

They said the trust aims to safeguard Garg’s dreams, work, creative legacy, ideals and beliefs for future generations.

The 52-year-old singer-composer-actor died on 19 September while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast Festival.

A Special Investigation Team probing the case has charged festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and his two band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta with murder.

His cousin Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer’s two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust for misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.