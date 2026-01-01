MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Assam govt to transfer Rs 2.9 crore GST from Zubeen Garg’s last film to Kalaguru Foundation

Roi Roi Binale, which grossed Rs 32 crore, has set a record in the Assamese film industry

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.01.26, 09:04 PM
Zubeen Garg

The Assam government will transfer Rs 2.90 crore, the state GST share earned from Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale, to a foundation set up by the late singer by Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on New Year’s Day.

The film, which grossed Rs 32 crore, has set a record in the Assamese film industry.

Speaking at an interaction with media persons during a programme titled ‘Natun Diner Alap’ (Conversations of a new day), Sarma said the GST amount would be transferred to the Kalaguru Foundation, established by Garg.

The event marked the beginning of the new year and reflected the state’s attempt to link cultural contribution with institutional support.

Alongside the financial transfer, the state government is moving to strengthen the legal process surrounding Garg’s death. Sarma said a Special Public Prosecutor would be appointed by January 12 to appear in the case.

“We are consulting a few criminal lawyers and hope to announce the name by January 6,” he said. The government will also approach the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to seek the setting up of a fast-track court for the case.

“The decision in this regard will be taken by the high court, but we will make the request, ” the chief minister said.

Reflecting on the past year, Sarma said, “The year 2025 was a very sad year for all Assamese as ‘we lost Zubeen and the situation that followed shocked all’,” underscoring the emotional impact of the singer’s death on the state.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on September 19.

Assam Police investigated the incident and submitted a charge sheet within three months. “We want justice to be delivered,” Sarma said, adding that the focus had now shifted to ensuring a time-bound trial.

The trial of seven accused began last month at the Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court.

The accused, North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and two Personal Security Officers, appeared from Baksa Jail.

Musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta attended the proceedings online from Haflong Jail.

The Special Investigation Team has charged Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava with murder in the charge sheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 12.

Garg’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police officer, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The singer’s two PSOs have been accused of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, involving misappropriation of funds or property entrusted to them.

