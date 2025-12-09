Congress MLAs urge CBI inquiry into Tezpur University irregularities amid escalating unrest

A team of Congress MLAs on Monday moved the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), seeking “a thorough, time-bound, impartial inquiry” into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities at Tezpur University in Assam.

The functioning of the central university remains crippled due to an ongoing protest that began on November 27, demanding the removal of incumbent vice-chancellor S.N. Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-member Congress delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, visited the CBI office in Guwahati and submitted a letter urging the agency to launch an investigation into the allegations raised by students, teachers and non-teaching staff, as well as those flagged through institutional mechanisms such as responses to Right to Information (RTI) queries.

The protesters have accused the vice-chancellor of financial mismanagement, procedural violations and administrative irregularities. They also claim that crucial records related to his appointment and qualifications are “not available in the office,” a concern echoed in the memorandum to the ACB.

On Monday, students boycotted the first day of their end-semester examinations, continuing the sit-in that has paralysed the university’s operations for over a week. A team from the Union education ministry had visited the campus on Saturday in an attempt to mediate, but failed to resolve the deadlock.

The Congress MLAs’ letter urged the CBI to examine procurement records, tender documents and financial transactions over the past several years and verify the RTI-linked claims about missing documents. It stressed the need for accountability and transparency in a publicly funded institution.

“Given the scale of public funds involved and the importance of Tezpur University for the region, an independent investigation is essential to restore institutional credibility,” read the letter signed by Saikia, Nurul Huda and Sibamoni Bora.

The legislators clarified that they were not assigning guilt but were seeking an unbiased inquiry under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, UGC guidelines and the Tezpur University Act.

Tezpur University was established in 1994 under the Tezpur University Act, following the 1985 Assam Accord that ended the six-year anti-foreigner movement. The university is considered a key academic institution in Upper Assam.

On Sunday, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi extended support to the protestors, posting on X: “It is disappointing to see the manner in which Tezpur University is being tackled by the government. At the same time, I am proud of the manner in which the students and faculty of Tezpur University have conducted themselves. Firm, unbending and dignified. This is the #kanchanjunga spirit of Assam. This is #NatunAxom.”

The ongoing agitation was sparked on September 21 when the university allegedly failed to show adequate respect following the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg. It intensified on November 27 with fresh allegations and has since figured in both Parliament and the Assam Assembly.

Tiwa protest

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in Assam’s Morigaon district on Monday during a lathi-charge on protesters demanding the inclusion of Tiwa council areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, officials said.

“The BJP-led governments, both in the state and at the Centre, have shown apathy towards resolving the basic problems of the Tiwa community. If they fail to act, we will intensify our agitation from January,” All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) general secretary Tarun Madar said.

The demonstrators are also seeking the eviction of encroachers from tribal belts, employment for local educated youths in the Tata semiconductor unit and the conduct of a special exam for Tiwa language teachers. They also demand that the community be officially recognised as Tiwa — not Lalung — in the Constitution’s Scheduled Tribe list.