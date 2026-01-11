MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 11 January 2026

Congress sets up legal panel to track Zubeen Garg death case amid parallel govt team

Party appoints senior advocates to review investigation and court proceedings as Assam govt names its own prosecution team following arrests and rising demands for justice in the case

Umanand Jaiswal Published 11.01.26, 07:36 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File picture

The Opposition Congress has named a six-member legal team to monitor the Zubeen Garg death case and regularly update the public on court proceedings.

Though the party issued the appointment order on Thursday, it was made public on Saturday, a day after the Assam cabinet approved a five-member special public prosecutor team in the case. Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with his death.

According to the order issued by Assam PCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi, state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah constituted the committee of senior advocates to “closely monitor the progress of the investigation and judicial proceedings in the death case of Late Zubeen Garg”.

The Congress-appointed panel includes senior advocates Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury and Ram Prasad Sarmah, along with Dilip Choudhury, Hamidur Rahman, Hemanta Kalita and Rubi Gogoi.

The Congress announcement came within 24 hours of the BJP-led state cabinet naming its own special prosecution team headed by senior advocate Ziaul Kamar. The team also includes Brojendra Mohan Choudhury, Kishore Dutta, Pranjal Dutta and Bikash Jamar.

Zubeen’s wife Garima had written to the state government on January 3, urging the appointment of a strong legal team to ensure justice.

Congress appointees Choudhury and Sarmah told The Telegraph they would track the investigation and trial and provide regular public briefings. Sarmah said their role includes examining the progress of the probe, identifying gaps, reviewing witness examination and cross-examination, and assessing the prosecution’s evidence submission.

Choudhury contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Karimganj on a Congress ticket, while Sarmah is a former BJP MP from Tezpur.

Following Zubeen’s death during a yacht outing in Singapore, the Assam police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) after widespread demands for justice, especially after a key accused claimed Zubeen was poisoned.

