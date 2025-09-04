MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 04 September 2025

Centre, Manipur ink fresh pact with Kuki-Zo groups to uphold territorial integrity and peace

Kuki-Zo Council decides to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters, essential goods

PTI Published 04.09.25, 02:28 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The Centre and Manipur governments have signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2 for free movement, and relocation of militants camps.

The tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has re-negotiated ground rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical verification of militant cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

A Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Ethnic Violence Ministry Of Home Affairs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre, Manipur ink fresh pact with Kuki-Zo groups to uphold territorial integrity and peace

Kuki-Zo Council decides to open National Highway-2, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters, essential goods
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

I am holding talks with lawyers to see if tainted candidates can be given employment

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT