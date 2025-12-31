BJP showcases Batadrava project to underline 'jati mati bheti' pitch before Assam polls

The ruling BJP has begun showcasing the redeveloped Batadrava cultural project and other “landmark” assets as a “powerful reflection” of the party-led government’s commitment to protecting the jati, mati, bheti (identity, land and roots) of the indigenous Assamese people.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the ₹222-crore Batadrava cultural project at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’s birthplace, Batadrava Than, in Assam’s Nagaon district. Spread over 162 bighas, the site has been fully redeveloped after “years of occupation by infiltrators”. It is now a sacred pilgrimage site that “connects us to a 500-year-old heritage”, Shah had said.

Earlier, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra to the people of Assam as a tribute to “Assam’s greatest saint”, calling it a fulfilment of the BJP’s 2016 promise to protect Assamese identity and heritage.

The BJP-led state government has also “freed” more than 480 acres of land from encroachers across Assam, Sarma said.

On Tuesday, the state BJP renewed the jati-mati-bheti slogan to highlight what it calls the safeguarding of indigenous rights against Bangladeshi influx.

State BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said projects such as the Batadrava cultural complex, Sati Radhika Peace Park (under the Brahmaputra riverfront project), Swahid Smarak Kshetra (a memorial for Assam Movement martyrs) and the 5,000-seat Jyoti–Bishnu auditorium are key cultural assets tied to Assamese identity.

Srimanta Sankardeva, he said, represents “Assamese cultural heritage and self-respect”. The redevelopment of Batadrava, built by integrating 162 bighas of land freed from encroachers, would “serve as a blueprint for Assam’s cultural vision”, Gogoi said.

With Assembly elections due next year, the BJP has been actively foregrounding the influx issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Sarma have all raised concerns since August, with Sarma claiming Assam’s demography is “changing fast”.

A BJP insider said these cultural projects serve to “visibly showcase” governance and development, contrasting it with “Congress’s decades of inaction”.

Gogoi also said naming the auditorium after Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha would “immortalise” the pioneers for future generations.

He accused the Congress of turning Assam into a “grazing ground for Bangladeshi infiltrators”, while the BJP, he said, has taken “firm corrective steps” like freeing Satra land and building cultural monuments to reinforce identity.