Assam to halt Aadhaar issuance for adults from October, says CM Himanta Sarma

The Assam government has decided that no new Aadhaar cards will be issued to individuals over the age of 18 in the state.

The move, announced on Thursday, will take effect from the first week of October once a formal government notification is issued.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the measure is aimed at preventing illegal Bangladeshi migrants from acquiring Indian identity documents.

Aadhaar, a biometric-based identification system, is widely used as a primary proof of residence and citizenship across India.

"Those who are 18-plus will no longer get Aadhaar cards in Assam. For SCs, STs, and tea garden tribes, Aadhaar cards will be issued only for one year. Those who have not yet applied must do so within September, as the window will remain open for just one month. After that, exceptions will be entertained only through the Deputy Commissioner's office, with final approval resting solely with the DC," chief minister Sarma said after the cabinet meeting at the state guest house in Koinadhora on Thursday.

The decision comes amid an intensified state-wide campaign to identify and deport undocumented migrants from Bangladesh, an issue that has long fuelled political and social tensions in Assam.

The state, which shares a porous border with Bangladesh, has witnessed periodic crackdowns against people suspected of entering illegally.

Officials say Aadhaar has been widely used by illegal migrants to legitimise their stay in India, prompting the government to impose stricter controls.

By limiting Aadhaar issuance for adults, the government argues it can plug loopholes in the identification process.

During his briefing, the chief minister also raised concerns about alleged attempts to stir pro-Bangladesh sentiments in parts of Dhubri district, close to the international border.

Sarma said such attempts posed a threat to India's sensitive Siliguri corridor, popularly known as the chicken neck.

"Our chicken neck region is extremely vulnerable as most people who settled there originally came from Bangladesh. Now, some elements in Bangladesh are provoking residents to create pro-Bangladesh sentiments," he stated.