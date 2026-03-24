Assam polls see BJP minister switch sides as Gaurav Gogoi files Jorhat nomination

A BJP minister, Nandita Gorlosa, on Monday filed her nomination on a Congress ticket from Haflong constituency while sitting Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah filed his nomination as an Independent candidate after being denied nominations by their respective parties.

The day also saw Assam Congress chief and MP, Gaurav Gogoi, file his nomination from Jorhat, making his electoral debut in the state polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gorlosa and Baruah were among the key figures who switched sides or rebelled ahead of the April 9 polls.

Both Gorlosa and Baruah resigned from their respective parties on Sunday. Former BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das also entered the contest as an Independent from Dispur after the party overlooked him for a nomination. The BJP has fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress leader, from Dispur, while the Congress has nominated Mira Barthakur, the state women’s wing president.

Across the state’s 126 constituencies, candidates and parties took out massive rallies while filing nominations, showcasing their support base.

In Haflong, BJP replaced Gorlosa with Rupali Langthasa.

Gorlosa substituted Congress nominee Nirmal Langthasa. Nirmal withdrew from the race in the greater interest of the party.

Congress fielded tea community candidate Pran Kurmi from Titabor, by dropping Baruah, who had succeeded former chief minister Tarun Gogoi from the seat.

Amid these shifts, Gaurav Gogoi filed his nomination from Jorhat on Monday, beginning the day with visits to a gurdwara, temple, namghar, mosque and church to seek blessings.

He also paid tribute to his father, late chief minister Tarun Gogoi, at his ancestral home.

A large procession with alliance partners and supporters accompanied him from Jorhat stadium to the district commissioner’s office.

Congress is part of a six-party Opposition alliance comprising Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiyatabadi Party (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

Gogoi said the election was an opportunity to “cleanse Assam politics”, urging people to take collective responsibility.

He alleged that standard of politics had declined in recent years and promised a governance model that respects citizens.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP was insulting women by forcing beneficiaries to attend rallies and meetings organised by the party.

He said women should receive benefits of government schemes without being compelled to attend political rallies, accusing the BJP of misusing state resources.

He reiterated that public welfare schemes belong to the government and not any political party,

He further promised to fulfil public aspirations and build a developed Assam.

Gogoi will face BJP MLA Hitendranath Goswami in Jorhat, setting up a direct contest.

He refrained from personal remarks against his rival, saying voters would decide.

Earlier on Sunday, Gogoi met Baruah to persuade him to reconsider his decision, but the latter stayed firm.

Political observers said the rebellion by Gorlosa, Baruah and Das could intensify the contest in several seats.

Reacting to Gorlosa’s denial of a BJP ticket, Gogoi said she should not have been sidelined, alleging the move was linked to her opposition to land allocation in Dima Hasao without local consultation.

He added that Congress backs leaders who defend marginalised communities and constitutional values.

The last date for filing nominations was Monday, with scrutiny on March 24, and withdrawal by March 26.

Polling to the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 9, and counting will take place on May 4.

Additional reporting by PTI