Nine-hour blockade at Assam-Meghalaya border disrupts traffic over tourist cab row

A nine-hour blockade imposed by an Assam cab operators’ union at Jorabat along Meghalaya border disrupted vehicular movement to and from both the states, leading to massive traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters and tourists.

Ismail Ali, secretary of the Seven State Tourist Cab Operators’ Union (SSTCOU), said they imposed the blockade from 5am to 2.30pm to flag the problems faced by them due to the restrictions imposed on Assam tourist cabs plying to Meghalaya by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AKMTTA had stopped our cabs from plying to tourist destinations within Meghalaya since September 16, something we are opposed to and want immediate redressal. They want us to drop the tourists at hotels/homestays. From there, the cabs from Meghalaya will take over. We can’t agree to this because we have loans to pay and we have valid permits to ply our cabs,” Ali said.

Intervention by officials from both the states saw the SSTCOU temporarily suspends its agitation till September 20 on the assurance that the curbs imposed by the AKMTTA will be withdrawn and action will be taken against them if they

act otherwise.

Later in the day, the AKMTTA also suspended its protest temporarily following talks with the East Khasi Hills administration, concerned over the massive disruption triggered by the blockade of Meghalaya registered vehicles on the Assam side of

the border.

The district administration has assured to arrange a meeting with the state government on September 23 to discuss their demands.

Ali said tourist cabs from both the states will ply as usual since the AKMTTA protest is also off and they are hoping that the state governments will find “a lasting solution” to their problems.

Tourism is one of the economic mainstays of Meghalaya, and the blockade on Thursday caused major inconvenience to tourists and general commuters alike from both the states, sources said.

An AKMTTA member told the media that the situation escalated at the Assam-Meghalaya border bacuse of a a rumour that Assam cab drivers were being detained

and harassed.

He said that their only demand was that the Assam cabs do not ply beyond the designated points from where our cabs will ferry tourists.