Assam government launches year-long centenary celebrations for Bhupen Hazarika

The Assam government on Monday launched the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi penning a glowing tribute to the music maestro to mark the occasion.

Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid floral tributes to Hazarika at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha here, formally inaugurating the centenary events dedicated to the Bard of Brahmaputra. A highlight of the ceremony was hundreds of artists coming together to draw portraits of the legendary singer.

Statewide programmes are being organised by the government and socio-cultural groups to honour Hazarika, whom Sarma hailed as a “global voice of humanity and an eternal source of inspiration.” Hazarika’s son, Tez, arrived from the US with his family to participate in the celebrations.

Hazarika, fondly called Sudhakantha (the Bard of the Brahmaputra), was born on September 8, 1926, at Sadiya in Tinsukia district and died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011.

In a tribute on X, Modi wrote: “Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly special for my sisters and brothers of Assam… Bhupen Hazarika’s life teaches us empathy, rootedness and courage. His songs encourage us to believe in unity in diversity.”

Expressing gratitude to Modi for his “relevant” message, Sarma said the centenary celebrations —BhupenDa@100 — will begin with a tribute meeting attended by the Prime Minister during his two-day visit to Assam from September 13. The RBI will also release a commemorative coin in Hazarika’s honour, he said.

Sarma announced that special memorial meetings would also be organised in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai and Delhi. He added that Anuradha Sarma Pujari’s biography of Hazarika would be translated into all major Indian languages and made available in libraries nationwide.

In Nagaon, a mega musical programme on September 10 will see 15,000 students sing Hazarika’s immortal anthem Manuhe Manuhor Babe (If humans do not care for humans) at Nurul Amin Stadium. Officials from the India Book of Records will document the event.

Governor Acharya described Hazarika as “the soul of Assam and a symbol of India’s cultural consciousness,” quoting iconic songs like Moi Eti Zazabor and Dil Hoom Hoom Kare to underscore his resonance across classes.

Hazarika’s younger brother Samar appreciated the state’s effort, calling it “the first time an Assamese artist has been honoured nationwide at this scale.”