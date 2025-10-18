Assam CID team to visit Singapore to probe singer Zubeen Garg’s death

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has completed preparations for its visit to Singapore from Monday in connection with the death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a senior official said.

He said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, which is probing the death of Garg while swimming in the sea in the Southeast Asian country on September 19, is on track to submit its report to the court within the specified time.

"Investigation is underway... Statements are being recorded. We are working round-the-clock and the probe is in the right direction," Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, who is heading the 10-member SIT, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the SIT will submit its report to the court on time. Gupta had earlier said that the charge-sheet would be filed within 90 days.

Asked about SIT's Singapore visit, which Gupta will lead, the senior officer said, "We are prepared for the visit and we will be going as per the schedule of the Singapore authorities, and take forward our investigation."

The SIT on Saturday recorded statements of people associated with Garg, including Hitesh Baruah, in whose hospital Garg was last treated, and musician Diganta Bharati.

Speaking to reporters later, Baruah said all close to Garg were aware of his epilepsy and knew that he should be kept away from fire and water.

Taking him to a foreign country, then to the sea and later allowing him to swim were major mistakes by those with the singer-composer, Baruah claimed.

Garg was in Singapore to attend the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF), when the incident occurred.

The SIT has so far arrested seven persons in the case – NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and state police officer Sandipan, his two band members Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

All are currently in judicial custody after their police remand ended.

