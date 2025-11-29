Assam passes anti-polygamy law with jail terms and restrictions on jobs and elections

Assam has barred all persons convicted under its new anti-polygamy law from government jobs, benefits and contesting local elections.

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, was passed by a voice vote in the Assembly on Thursday.

Hours later, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X: “Want govt jobs and benefits? Then say no to a second marriage! Assam bans polygamy and takes a step into the 21st century.”

In another post, Sarma said the government would move next to ban child marriage and work towards “securing equal rights for both men and women”.

Sarma had said that he would bring in the uniform civil code if he remained in office after next year’s Assembly elections and proposed raising the marriage age for girls from 18 to 21.

The legislation prescribes a seven-year jail term for marrying a second time without getting a divorce, and ten years for concealing a first marriage. Repeat offenders will face double the jail term. A compensation fund will support women affected by polygamous marriages.

Officiants of such marriages can be fined up to ₹1.5 lakh. Those hiding or delaying information on prior marriages may face two years’ jail and a ₹1 lakh fine. The law also applies to residents who entered polygamous marriages outside the state.