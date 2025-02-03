Do you know about the origin of your nickname?
A popular Instagram profile has decoded the mystery behind the pet names
Published 03.02.25, 11:23 AM
Image courtesy: @the.language.nerds/Instagram
The Instagram page, The Language Nerds, has posted an interesting
nugget about nicknames. Nicknames, or daak
naam in Bengali, is the pet name
with which family and near ones call us. Sometimes, our nicknames are the terms
of endearment from our parents, given during our childhood. Other times, it is
a separate name — sometimes good and sometimes really funny. And, more often
than not, our nicknames are a shorter version of our full names. But, the
question arises, how did nicknames come about? The Language Nerds, have decoded
the mystery and have shared that nicknames were originally called ‘ekename’,
where ‘eke’ in Middle English meant ‘also’ or ‘additionally’. Check out the
post and know more about nicknames.
— Pooja Mitra
