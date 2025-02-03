word

Do you know about the origin of your nickname?

A popular Instagram profile has decoded the mystery behind the pet names

Image courtesy: @the.language.nerds/Instagram

The Instagram page, The Language Nerds, has posted an interesting nugget about nicknames. Nicknames, or daak naam in Bengali, is the pet name with which family and near ones call us. Sometimes, our nicknames are the terms of endearment from our parents, given during our childhood. Other times, it is a separate name — sometimes good and sometimes really funny. And, more often than not, our nicknames are a shorter version of our full names. But, the question arises, how did nicknames come about? The Language Nerds, have decoded the mystery and have shared that nicknames were originally called ‘ekename’, where ‘eke’ in Middle English meant ‘also’ or ‘additionally’. Check out the post and know more about nicknames.

— Pooja Mitra