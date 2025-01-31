‘Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man’ swings into action again
Marvel’s latest animated series brings Peter Parker’s journey to life in comic-book style
Published 31.01.25, 11:09 AM
Image courtesy: @spiderman/Instagram
What happens when an ordinary teenager with untapped
potential is suddenly burdened with extraordinary responsibilities? This time,
the iconic Marvel saga takes on a fresh twist with the animated series Your
Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. Available now on Disney+ Hotstar, the
series brings Peter Parker’s superhero journey to life in comic book style.
With familiar faces like Dr Osborn, Doc Ock, Dr Strange, and Daredevil, the new
show promises a thrilling ride. Tune in to the first two episodes, out now and
catch the latest episodes every Wednesday. But watch the trailer before you
make popcorn for your latest Marvel binge watch.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
