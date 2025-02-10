India’s first horror sci-fi fantasy film festival is coming to Kolkata
Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club will host the Wench Film Festival in March
Published 10.02.25, 11:14 AM
Image courtesy: @wench.filmfestival/Instagram
Do you like twisted films that terrify and provoke
thought?
The Wench Film Festival is for you!
India’s first horror sci-fi fantasy film festival is finally
coming to Kolkata. On March 2, Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club will host nine incredible
films from around the world, along with a session on female oppression in ghost
formation by scholar Dr. Riksundar Banerjee. The evening will conclude with a
fun Vinyl Listening Party, which is customary to Skinny Mo’s.
So get ready for a day of thrilling cinema and music, while
geeking out with other cinephiles. And don’t forget to get
your tickets on Skillbox!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
