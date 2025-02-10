watch

India’s first horror sci-fi fantasy film festival is coming to Kolkata

Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club will host the Wench Film Festival in March

Image courtesy: @wench.filmfestival/Instagram

Do you like twisted films that terrify and provoke thought?

The Wench Film Festival is for you!

India’s first horror sci-fi fantasy film festival is finally coming to Kolkata. On March 2, Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club will host nine incredible films from around the world, along with a session on female oppression in ghost formation by scholar Dr. Riksundar Banerjee. The evening will conclude with a fun Vinyl Listening Party, which is customary to Skinny Mo’s.

So get ready for a day of thrilling cinema and music, while geeking out with other cinephiles. And don’t forget to get your tickets on Skillbox!

— My Kolkata Web Desk