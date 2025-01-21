watch

‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’ — a love story to root for

Watch the trailer of the Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt starrer, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Image courtesy: Hoichoi/YouTube Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt in Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’

The trailer of Parambrata Chattodpadhyay directed Bengali film Ei Raat Tomar Amaar might remind you of the Rabindrasangeet Aha Tomar Songe Praaner Khela. Starring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, the storyline of the film revolves around an elderly couple, who are exploring their understanding of love and companionship.

Jaya (Aparna) and Amar (Anjan), are married for 50 years in the film. The trailer that starts with the night of their wedding anniversary further moves on to give glimpses into the relationship that has seen many toughs and crests, and is now fighting an uphill battle against time and sickness. It gives glimpses into what seems like a troubled father-son relationship, played by Parambrata and Anjan, that was possibly soothed by the mother (Aparna), who now seems to be in frail health.

Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’s trailer poses introspective questions on whether time turns love into habit, and explores the love story of a couple in their golden years. Aparna and Anjan captivate with their acting prowess, and the cinematography leaves a mark.

The film, produced by Hoichoi Studios, releases on January 31. Cinephiles who want to see Parambrata as a director again, saving the date already?

— Pooja Mitra

