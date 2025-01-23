watch

Vicky Kaushal enthralls in the trailer of ‘Chhaava’

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna

Image courtesy: @maddockfilms/Instagram Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava trailer

Vicky Kaushal is here to mesmerise cinephiles again! The trailer of the actor’s upcoming film — Chhaava — is out, and it is a power-packed watch. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, whose previous projects include Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Luka Chupi. Chhaava, a period drama, outlines the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Sambhaji’s wife Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna, who will be depicting the role of Aurangzeb. The noted other actors in prominent roles are Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta.

The film is slated to release on February 14.

— Pooja Mitra