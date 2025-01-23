Vicky Kaushal enthralls in the trailer of ‘Chhaava’
The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna
Published 23.01.25, 11:36 AM
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava trailer
Image courtesy: @maddockfilms/Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is here to mesmerise cinephiles again! The trailer
of the actor’s upcoming film — Chhaava — is out, and it is a power-packed watch. The
film is directed by Laxman Utekar, whose previous projects include Mimi,
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Luka
Chupi. Chhaava,
a period drama, outlines the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, son of Chhatrapati
Shivaji. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of
Sambhaji’s wife Yesubai, and Akshaye Khanna, who will be depicting the role of
Aurangzeb. The noted other actors in prominent roles are Ashutosh Rana and
Divya Dutta.
The film is slated to release on February
14.
— Pooja Mitra
