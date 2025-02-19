watch

Have you watched the trailer of ‘Picture This’?

This much-anticipated romantic comedy stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the lead

Image courtesy: @primevideouk/Instagram

Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and After actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin are all set to enthrall cine-lovers in Picture This. The film revolves around Pia (played by Simone), a photographer, who received a prediction that love and success would come her way in five days. But what ensues is her ex’s (played by Hero) return, and the trajectory of Pia’s story moves from linear to chaos. The trailer gives glimpses of the onscreen camaraderie between the lead cast, who indeed make a good pair. The romantic-comedy, directed by Stephen Herek, releases on March 6.

— My Kolkata Web Desk