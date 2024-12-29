Have you watched the teaser of ‘Felubakshi’?
Don’t miss this Soham Chakraborty and Madhumita Sarcar-starrer thriller in 2025
Published 29.12.24, 10:29 AM
Image courtesy: Saregama Bengali/YouTube
If you love mystery and intrigue, add Felubakshi to your watch list. A new Bengali detective thriller, slated to release in 2025, the film stars Soham Chakraborty and Madhumita Sarcar in the lead. Directed by Devraj Sinha and written by Krishnendu Chatterjee, the film also has Pori Moni in the cast. The storyline of the film revolves around Mukherjee Bari, where an unnatural death of a family member brings the detective duo — Soham and Madhumita into picture. What they unearth leads them to a bigger picture. As you wait for the film to hit the silver screens, watch the trailer that is sure to pique your curiosity and will make you look for hints to solve the murder.
— Pooja Mitra
