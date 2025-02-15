Have you seen the trailer of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ yet?
Cinephiles, here’s what you need to know about the American Fantasy film
Published 15.02.25, 11:12 AM
Image courtesy: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Loved the animated version of How To Train Your Dragon?
It’s time to watch its live-action version too! Directed by Dean DeBlois, the
film stars Mason Thames and Gerard Butler, where Thames will play the role
of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III Butler will be seen in the character
Stoick the Vast.
How To Train Your Dragon revolves around the
relationship between the Vikings and the dragons, or rather their unfriendly
terms. But, things change Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III not only befriends
Night Fury but also opposes the age-old tradition of dragon fighting. The
friendship throws light on the real nature of the dragons, posing several
questions to the Viking society, courtesy Chief Stoick the Vast’s son — Hiccup
Horrendous Haddock III.
The film also stars Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, Julian
Dennison in the role of Fishlegs Ingerman, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston,
to name a few. The music is by John Powell, and Bill Pope is handling the
cinematography of the Hollywood release.
How To Train Your Dragon releases in the theatres on
June 13. Don’t miss it.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
