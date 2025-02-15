watch

Have you seen the trailer of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ yet?

Cinephiles, here’s what you need to know about the American Fantasy film

Image courtesy: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Loved the animated version of How To Train Your Dragon? It’s time to watch its live-action version too! Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film stars Mason Thames and Gerard Butler, where Thames will play the role of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III Butler will be seen in the character Stoick the Vast.

How To Train Your Dragon revolves around the relationship between the Vikings and the dragons, or rather their unfriendly terms. But, things change Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III not only befriends Night Fury but also opposes the age-old tradition of dragon fighting. The friendship throws light on the real nature of the dragons, posing several questions to the Viking society, courtesy Chief Stoick the Vast’s son — Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III.

The film also stars Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson, Julian Dennison in the role of Fishlegs Ingerman, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston, to name a few. The music is by John Powell, and Bill Pope is handling the cinematography of the Hollywood release.

How To Train Your Dragon releases in the theatres on June 13. Don’t miss it.

— My Kolkata Web Desk