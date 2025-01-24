watch

Cricket lovers, ready to watch the ICC Champions Trophy?

Don’t miss the fun reel posted by ICC captures the adrenaline rush of the 2025 tournament

Image courtesy: @icc/Instagram

The countdown has begun. It’s time for the next big event for cricket lovers because the Champions Trophy is knocking at the door. The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, beginning February 19, will be hosted by Pakistan — the defending champions after their 2017 win — and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ODI tournament features eight men’s national cricket teams who qualified in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Gearing up for the Champions Trophy, the Indian Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a reel on Instagram that reminds one of Dhoom and Money Heist. Visioned as a heist for the trophy, locked in a room with hi-tech security measures, the reel is a fun watch featuring cricket stars battling against each other to bag the trophy. The reel amps up the fun and sets the tone for the face-off. Are you ready to root for your team?

When: February 19 to March 5, 2025

— Pooja Mitra