Check out the BTS moments of Sharmila Tagore-starrer ‘Puratawn’

The Suman Ghosh directorial also features Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta in prominent roles

Image courtesy: @rituparnaspeaks/Instagram Moments from ‘Puratawn’

Cinephiles, have you checked out what’s latest from T-town?

It’s a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Puratawn — a film that marks the return of Sharmila Tagore to the silver screen after 14 years. Directed by Suman Ghosh, the film has a powerful lead cast joining the veteran actress. The film revolves around a matriarch who is coping with aging, with Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta, essaying the role of her daughter and son-in-law.

The BTS reel on Instagram that has been shared by Sengupta, offers glimpses of Ghosh in action, Tagore checking the monitor after a shot and the cast and crew busy setting up the location, along with contemplative frames like a sand clock and dusk looming over a landscape.

Sengupta, who has captioned the video “Legend returns to the silver screen!”, has also described Puratawn as “A story of nostalgia, grace, and timeless artistry!” Don’t miss taking a look.

— My Kolkata Web Desk