Ten years to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ already? Relive the magic with the Rose family

The Canadian sitcom, starring Eugene and Dan Levy, remains a fan favourite even a decade later

Image courtesy: @schittscreek/Instagram

There’s a reason why the One Direction song — Night Changes —- is an anthem for many of us. Because, after all, “We’re only gettin’ older, baby/ And I’ve been thinkin’ about it lately/ Does it ever drive you crazy/ Just how fast the night changes?”

Adding to the many milestone moments that make you pause and ponder how fast time is ticking, Schitt’s Creek has turned 10 years old — and doesn’t that hit you right in the feels?

While a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that has been posted on the official Instagram handle of the popular show of the Rose family arriving at the Creek makes you all nostalgic, it also makes you relive all the memorable moments from the show.

The Canadian sitcom starring Eugene Levy and Dan Levy along with Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy is one of the most popular shows with a global audience base. The show telecasted from 2015 to 2020, airing 80 episodes over six seasons. The storyline, based on the affluent Rose family and their predicament, strikes a chord because of the acting chops of the cast and the entertaining as well as interesting plot.

Ten years calls for a marathon watch. If you haven’t watched it yet, there’s no better time to start. So, why wait?

— Pooja Mitra