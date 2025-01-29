watch

Make sure to add ‘Superboys Of Malegaon’ to your February watchlist

The film is a wholesome adaptation of a film crew’s struggles to make a local superhero flick

Image courtesy: @excelmovies/Instagram

India is a country of inspiring stories. Some of the most beautiful ones come from the most unexpected corners of the country. In 2008, Faiza Ahmad Khan directed an award-winning documentary titled Supermen of Malegaon, examining the passion carried by the residents of Malegaon for their local film industry. The documentary showed how, despite communal tensions and poverty, people of Malegaon come together to appreciate and make cinema. The subject of this documentary was the filming process of Malegaon Ka Superman, a local film that recreates the magic of a blockbuster superhero flick, with the limited resources present in Malegaon.

Reema Kagti was inspired by Faiza’s documentary to make a film about Malegaon, titled Superboys of Malegaon! Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, the film, which premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, is expected to capture the innocent obsession that small-town India has with motion pictures, bringing a lot of heart to this story. Premiering on February 28, make sure to watch this film in the cinemas!

— Vedant Karia