Make sure to add ‘Superboys Of Malegaon’ to your February watchlist
The film is a wholesome adaptation of a film crew’s struggles to make a local superhero flick
Published 29.01.25, 12:11 PM
Image courtesy: @excelmovies/Instagram
India is a country of inspiring stories. Some of the most beautiful ones
come from the most unexpected corners of the country. In 2008, Faiza Ahmad Khan
directed an award-winning documentary titled Supermen of Malegaon,
examining the passion carried by the residents of Malegaon for their local film
industry. The documentary showed how, despite communal tensions and poverty,
people of Malegaon come together to appreciate and make cinema. The subject of
this documentary was the filming process of Malegaon Ka Superman, a
local film that recreates the magic of a blockbuster superhero flick, with the
limited resources present in Malegaon.
Reema Kagti was inspired by Faiza’s documentary to make a film about
Malegaon, titled Superboys of Malegaon! Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet
Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, the film, which premiered last year at the
Toronto International Film Festival, is expected to capture the innocent
obsession that small-town India has with motion pictures, bringing a lot of
heart to this story. Premiering on February 28, make sure to watch this film in
the cinemas!
— Vedant Karia
