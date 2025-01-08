watch

Are you ready for a new season of ‘Paatal Lok’?

The powerhouse cast of Jaideep Ahlawat, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, and Nagesh Kukunoor returns this January

Image courtesy: Prime Video India

If anyone asks about the most successful offbeat crime thriller web series in recent times, Paatal Lok is sure to make the list. The story loosely based on journalist and author Tarun Tejpal’s book The Story of my Assassins (2010), revolves around a police personnel who finds himself in the midst of an assassination attempt.

Released in 2020, the Sudip Sharma directorial captured the attention of audiences with its plot and the performance of the cast. Five years later, it’s time to relive the thrill with a new story, because Paatal Lok is returning for a second season.

The trailer for season 2, released by Prime Video India on January 6, shows inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary aka Ahlawat taking charge of a murder case that takes him to a remote part of northeast India. To solve the high profile case, the cop deals with power struggles, and even suffers personal loss. Have you seen the high-drama trailer yet?

Paatal Lok season 2 releases on Prime Video India on January 17.

— Pooja Mitra