Cinephiles, kickstart 2025 with Srijit Mukherji’s must-watch movie list

The ace director shares his 2024 favourites and the films he’s eagerly anticipating in 2025

When it comes to film recommendations, you can bank on Srijit Mukherji. The ace director, who always steals the show with offbeat storyline, cinematography, and music, is also an avid cinephile (obviously!). If you are a fellow cinema lover too, Srijit has shared a few top picks from 2024 releases as well as upcoming films from 2025. Ready to take note?

Talking about 2024 and missing Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light? Impossible. On the list are also Coralie Fargeat’s Substance, Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham, Samik Roy Choudhury’s Beline and Pedro Almodóvar’s Room Next Door.

Start 2025 with a list of films that has to be on your New Year watchlist, like Suman Ghosh’s Puratawn, Sujoy Ghosh’s King, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947.

And then, My Kolkata recommends a special film, directed by none other than Srijit Mukherji. Don’t miss watching Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei, releasing on January 23, 2025.

— Pooja Mitra