Basu Chatterjee’s ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ gets a brand new version
Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ has a strong cast and the sneak peek promises an interesting watch
Published 26.12.24, 11:16 AM
A glimpse from the trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’
Image courtesy: @srijitmukherji/Instagram
Srijit Mukherji is
ready to gift Bengali cinema lovers a new film. Adapted from Basu Chatterjee’s Ek
Ruka Hua Faisla, the Bengali version is titled Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichu
Nei. The film has an interesting cast with powerhouse actors like Kaushik
Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Sen, Arjun Chakrabarty, Anirban
Chakrabarti, Ritwick Chakraborty, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sauraseni Maitra, among
others.
Basu Chatterjee’s
legal drama was a remake of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men. The courtroom
drama was based on a trial of a teenage boy who was accused of murdering his
own father. Srijit’s teaser gives a glimpse into a strong storyline and acting.
The film title has been taken from one of the popular songs of his 2011 release
—- Baishe Srabon. Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei releases on
January 23, 2025.
SVF has described
the sneak peek as, “The teaser hints at a fierce debate, promising an
electrifying exploration of justice, morality, and human perspective as the
plot unfurls with unpredictable twists.” The music of the film has been
arranged by Amit Chatterjee, and the background score is by Subhadeep
Guha.
— Pooja Mitra
