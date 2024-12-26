watch

Basu Chatterjee’s ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ gets a brand new version

Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’ has a strong cast and the sneak peek promises an interesting watch

Image courtesy: @srijitmukherji/Instagram A glimpse from the trailer of Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei’

Srijit Mukherji is ready to gift Bengali cinema lovers a new film. Adapted from Basu Chatterjee’s Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, the Bengali version is titled Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichu Nei. The film has an interesting cast with powerhouse actors like Kaushik Ganguly, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Sen, Arjun Chakrabarty, Anirban Chakrabarti, Ritwick Chakraborty, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Sauraseni Maitra, among others.

Basu Chatterjee’s legal drama was a remake of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men. The courtroom drama was based on a trial of a teenage boy who was accused of murdering his own father. Srijit’s teaser gives a glimpse into a strong storyline and acting. The film title has been taken from one of the popular songs of his 2011 release —- Baishe Srabon. Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei releases on January 23, 2025.

SVF has described the sneak peek as, “The teaser hints at a fierce debate, promising an electrifying exploration of justice, morality, and human perspective as the plot unfurls with unpredictable twists.” The music of the film has been arranged by Amit Chatterjee, and the background score is by Subhadeep Guha.

— Pooja Mitra