Don’t miss Soham Chakraborty taking on seven roles in his next thriller — ‘Bahurup’
The murder-mystery also stars Idhika Paul of ‘Khadaan’ fame
Published 06.03.25, 11:31 AM
The official poster of ‘Bahurup’
Image courtesy: @myselfsoham/Instagram
Tollywood actor Soham Chakraborty has just
announced his next film — Bohurup, a murder mystery packed with twists
and thrills. The plot follows an actor, who finds himself losing his own
identity to one of his onscreen characters. Featuring alongside Soham is Idhika
Paul, who was last seen opposite Dev in Khadaan. But what makes this
film truly special is Soham’s own revelation: “This is unlike anything I’ve
ever done before. 7 characters in a single film!”
It may bring to mind Kamal Haasan’s iconic 10 roles
in Dasavathaaram or Sanjeev Kumar’s nine roles in Naya Din Nayi Raat.
Will Bohurup come up with similar surprises? We have to wait a while to
figure that out.
The film also features veteran actors Kamaleshwar
Mukherjee, Lokenath De, and Bharat Kaul, along with popular actress Debleena
Dutt from Bengali film and television. Directed by Akash Malakar, Bohurup
promises to be one thrilling ride for sure.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
