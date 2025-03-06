watch

Don’t miss Soham Chakraborty taking on seven roles in his next thriller — ‘Bahurup’

The murder-mystery also stars Idhika Paul of ‘Khadaan’ fame

Image courtesy: @myselfsoham/Instagram The official poster of ‘Bahurup’

Tollywood actor Soham Chakraborty has just announced his next film — Bohurup, a murder mystery packed with twists and thrills. The plot follows an actor, who finds himself losing his own identity to one of his onscreen characters. Featuring alongside Soham is Idhika Paul, who was last seen opposite Dev in Khadaan. But what makes this film truly special is Soham’s own revelation: “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. 7 characters in a single film!”

It may bring to mind Kamal Haasan’s iconic 10 roles in Dasavathaaram or Sanjeev Kumar’s nine roles in Naya Din Nayi Raat. Will Bohurup come up with similar surprises? We have to wait a while to figure that out.

The film also features veteran actors Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Lokenath De, and Bharat Kaul, along with popular actress Debleena Dutt from Bengali film and television. Directed by Akash Malakar, Bohurup promises to be one thrilling ride for sure.

— My Kolkata Web Desk