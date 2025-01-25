watch

Did you hear about ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’?

The much-awaited Christmas release promises engaging storytelling and a haunted house full of surprises

Image courtesy: @windowsproduction/Instagram The official poster of ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy are well known for their offbeat storytelling. The duo, who helm the successful Windows Productions, have delivered several hits over the years, including Praktan, Haami, and their recent release, Bohurupi. Now, Shiboprosad and Nandita are back with a new project for 2025, and the film comes with an intriguing title. Directed by Aritra Mukhopadhyay, the project is called Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel. The screenplay and dialogues are by Zinia Sen and Godhuli Sharma. The official poster, which was launched on January 23, has been turning heads. It features a man and a woman dancing against the eerie backdrop of a haunted house, with ghostly figures peeking through.

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is set to release this Christmas. Are you excited?

— Pooja Mitra