Check out Shahid Kapoor back in action with ‘Deva’

The rebellious cop thriller is being touted as a high-octane drama with a stellar cast

Image courtesy: @shahidkapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Deva is all set to hit cinemas by the end of this month, and we couldn’t be more excited. This time, the Udta Punjab actor plays a rebellious cop. The recently released poster shows Shahid in a rugged look, holding a gun. Do watch how Shahid uncovers the truth in this high-profile case filled with deceit and betrayal.

Produced by Zee Studios and Sidharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana and Pavail Gulati in key roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the popular Bobby-Sanjay duo from the Malayalam film industry, Deva has certainly shaped up to be a cinematic spectacle. The teaser has already left fans buzzing with excitement. Have you watched it yet?

— Debrup Chaudhuri