Check out Shahid Kapoor back in action with ‘Deva’
The rebellious cop thriller is being touted as a high-octane drama with a stellar cast
Published 06.01.25, 11:12 AM
Image courtesy: @shahidkapoor/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Deva is all set to hit cinemas by
the end of this month, and we couldn’t be more excited. This time, the Udta
Punjab actor plays a rebellious cop. The recently released poster shows
Shahid in a rugged look, holding a gun. Do watch how Shahid uncovers the truth
in this high-profile case filled with deceit and betrayal.
Produced by Zee Studios and Sidharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Productions,
the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana and Pavail Gulati
in key roles. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the popular
Bobby-Sanjay duo from the Malayalam film industry, Deva has certainly
shaped up to be a cinematic spectacle. The teaser has already left fans buzzing
with excitement. Have you watched it yet?
— Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?