Don’t miss Team India’s hilarious memory loss in Dream11’s latest ad
Rohit Sharma and Team India forget their World Cup win — can Virat Kohli help jog their memory?
Published 16.02.25, 11:26 AM
Image courtesy: @dream11/Instagram and @indiancricketteam/Instagram
If you think ads are
boring, the latest Dream11 commercial will prove you wrong. As Team India gears
up for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, this hilarious ad takes a playful
dig at their memory — or lack of it.
Remember how Rohit
Sharma’s squad lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West
Indies? Well, it seems they don’t! From Rishabh Pant to KL Rahul, no one
recalls the victory, despite massages, doctor visits and some serious thinking.
Has Captain Ro’s forgetfulness rubbed off on the whole team?
Enter Virat Kohli to set
the record straight. We won’t spoil it for you. So, go watch the ad and get
ready to cheer for Team India as they head to Dubai in search of another title.
Don't miss this one.
— Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?