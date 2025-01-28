watch

The ‘Raktabeej’ sequel is set to arrive this Durga Puja

The film’s storyline will build on the success of the 2023 hit, directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy

Image courtesy: @windowsproduction/Instagram A snippet from Raktabeej

One of the highlights of Durga Puja 2023 was the action-thriller Raktabeej, directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, which ran in cinemas for over 100 days. The dramatised retelling of the 2014 Burdwan Blast gripped viewers, with Victor Banerjee’s Animesh Chatterjee navigating a plethora of emotions when his neighbourhood was bombed.

This year’s Durga Puja is already set to sparkle, with Windows Production announcing the release of Raktabeej 2, where Banerjee is expected to reprise his role. Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty will also be returning for this sequel. The production house announced the film through an Instagram reel, with the caption hinting at double bloodshed and intrigue this time.

— Vedant Karia