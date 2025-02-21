watch

Have you seen the hilarious teaser of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ yet?

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi set to bring laughter and chaos in this hilarious rom-com on 10 April

Image courtesy: @maddockfilms/Instagram

Imagine getting married to the love of your life, and everything goes smoothly until the haldi ceremony — only to wake up the next morning and find yourself stuck in an endless loop, reliving your haldi day over and over again. Well, that’s exactly what the teaser of Maddock Films’ Bhool Chuk Maaf hints at!

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as an eager groom, with Wamiqa Gabbi playing his bride-to-be. Directed by Karan Sharma, the teaser was recently released ahead of the film’s premiere on April 10.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, check it out now and gear up for this hilarious rom-com on the big screen. And if you’re eagerly waiting to get married, let’s just hope you don’t end up in a time loop like Rajkummar’s character. Be ware!

— My Kolkata Web Desk