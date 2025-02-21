Have you seen the hilarious teaser of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ yet?
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi set to bring laughter and chaos in this hilarious rom-com on 10 April
Published 21.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @maddockfilms/Instagram
Imagine getting married to the love of your life, and
everything goes smoothly until the haldi ceremony — only to wake up the next
morning and find yourself stuck in an endless loop, reliving your haldi day
over and over again. Well, that’s exactly what the teaser of Maddock Films’ Bhool
Chuk Maaf hints at!
The film stars Rajkummar Rao as an eager groom, with Wamiqa
Gabbi playing his bride-to-be. Directed by Karan Sharma, the teaser was
recently released ahead of the film’s premiere on April 10.
If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, check it out now and
gear up for this hilarious rom-com on the big screen. And if you’re eagerly
waiting to get married, let’s just hope you don’t end up in a time loop like
Rajkummar’s character. Be ware!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?