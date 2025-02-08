Rajkummar Rao plays a stingy husband in Netflix’s next
The teaser of ‘Toaster’ is packed with laughs
Published 08.02.25, 08:28 AM
A frame from the teaser of Toaster
Image courtesy: @Netflix India/YouTube
We’ve all known someone who is obsessed with making the most of every rupee they’ve spent. Rajkummar Rao essays the role of this stingy friend in Netflix’s upcoming film, Toaster, produced by wife Patralekhaa. The recently released clip, where Rao stars opposite Sanya Malhotra, has left fans intrigued with its quirky, darkly comic tone. The film follows the aftermath of a toaster gifting session gone wrong, when a marriage unexpectedly falls apart. Not much is known of the plot, but with Vivek Daschaudhary of Guns & Gulaabs at the helm, Toaster promises to be more than just another dark comedy — packing in unconventional storytelling with a powerful cast!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?